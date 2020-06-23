Although visitor centers and some other high-use areas in the East Bay Regional Parks are closed to avoid crowding during the coronavirus pandemic, the parks and trails are generally open for hiking, riding and bicycling.
With that in mind, here are some suggestions for trails you can take to get some much-needed fresh air and exercise. Remember to go with small groups, mainly your immediate household, maintain social distancing, and carry masks for use when distancing isn’t possible. Carry water and pack out your trash.
Carquinez Strait Regional Shoreline: An easy and scenic walk or ride, the George Miller Jr. Trail, is a 2-mile section between Martinez and Port Costa. It’s paved, wheelchair accessible, and offers great views of the strait with its maritime traffic and Benicia across the water.
To get there, drive west from the town of Martinez on Carquinez Scenic Drive. Park on the road shoulder; don’t block fire gates. Or you can access the west end by driving toward Port Costa on McEwen Road from Highway 4. Turn right on Carquinez Scenic Drive at the bottom of the hill and drive to the end of the road. There are several picnic tables along the way, and there’s a chemical toilet at the Port Costa trailhead parking lot.
For another easy and scenic walk or ride, turn left on Carquinez Scenic Drive and proceed about a mile to the Bull Valley Staging Area on the right. From there, follow the Carquinez Overlook Trail, or go down the hill to Eckley Pier.
Diablo Foothills Regional Park: The Stage Road Trail through Pine Canyon at Castle Rock and Diablo Foothills is another easy walk or ride. It’s about 1.5 miles from the start to the state park boundary, and of course you can venture farther if you wish.
The trail follows Pine Creek, which is dry in the summer, wet in the rainy season. It’s largely shady. There are lots of views of the imposing Castle Rocks, a nesting place for peregrine falcons. If you are lucky, you may see the falcons. But remember that the Castle Rocks, in the state park, are closed from Feb. 1 through July 31 to protect the birds during nesting season.
The park is at the end of Castle Rock Road in Walnut Creek, past Northgate High School. Park at the Orchard Staging Area on the right, then walk through a gate at the end of the lot. Or if the lot at the end of the road has been opened, you can park there. It’s the Castle Rock trailhead.
Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve: Sibley is the East Bay’s backyard volcano. Evidence of a volcano that was active 10 million years ago has been revealed through eons of geologic action and modern-day quarrying.
At the park entrance there are restrooms and displays describing the park’s volcanic history. Pick up a brochure for a self-guided tour around 11 signposts. The park also has several rock mazes, one of which was constructed by a local artist. You won’t get lost; the mazes are only one rock high.
The entrance to Sibley Preserve is on Skyline Boulevard, a short distance south of the intersection with Grizzly Peak Boulevard in the Oakland Hills.
Garin/Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Parks: The two parks preserve a bit of Hayward’s ranching history. From the entrance to Jordan Pond and back is an easy walk. If you are more energetic, the trail network leads up to ridgetops with views of San Francisco Bay. Another feature at Garin is an apple orchard maintained by volunteers. It contains heirloom varieties of apples that are no longer grown commercially. The park is at the end of Garin Avenue off Mission Boulevard.
Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area: This is a former gravel quarry in Fremont that has been transformed into a park with several lakes. There are lots of completely flat hiking options. Try the Californio, Old Creek, Western Pacific and Isla Tres Rancheros trails to see water birds and a rare fruit tree grove. The park is on Isherwood Way.
There are also lots of hiking opportunities at Sunol Regional Wilderness south of I-680 and the town of Sunol, and at Coyote Hills Regional Park on Paseo Padre Parkway in Fremont. However, these parks tend to be crowded, so if you go, go early.
This is just a sample. Several dozen hikes and rides are described in two park district brochures, “Short-Loop Trails: Easy Paths for Walking or Biking,” available online at www.ebparks.org.