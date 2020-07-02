Four former Dublin mayors have endorsed current Mayor David Haubert for the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.
Haubert, a candidate for the District 1 seat now held by retiring Supervisor Scott Haggerty, was endorsed by former Dublin mayors Guy Houston, Tim Sbranti, Janet Lockhart, and Pete Snyder, who collectively served as the city’s mayor for more 25 years.
Haubert faces Fremont City Councilman Vinnie Baker in the general election in November. District 1 includes Dublin and Livermore, most of Fremont, and most of the unincorporated area of the Livermore-Amador Valley.
“I am overwhelmed by the endorsements of these four leaders,” Haubert said of the past mayors’ support. “Guy, Tim, Janet, and Pete have all faithfully served the residents of Dublin and I am grateful to have their support. I have worked hard to earn their trust and I will continue the principles that have guided me as mayor of Dublin to the Board of Supervisors.”
Haubert served on the Dublin Unified School District Board of Trustees for 10 years, until his election to the Dublin City Council in 2012. He was first elected mayor 2014.