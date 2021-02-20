A motorist struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking on a Pleasanton street, police confirmed on Saturday.
The incident occurred the previous night as the motorist drove south on Johnson Drive near Owens Drive about 7:40 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19. The unidentified pedestrian was walking in the roadway, police said.
The driver called 911 immediately. Paramedics treated the pedestrian at the scene, but he died at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.
Officers did not release the driver's name nor any information about the victim.
Pleasanton police said it was unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role. The incident is under investigation,
Portions of Johnson Drive were shut down for five hours to allow police to work.
Traffic investigators asked anyone with information about what happened to call them at 925-931-5100.