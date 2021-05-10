The Pleasanton Police Department responded to reports on Monday morning of a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian on Stoneridge Drive at Newton Way. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Stoneridge Drive approaching Newton Way. The pedestrian was walking his dog northbound on Newton Way crossing Stoneridge Drive in the crosswalk when the pedestrian and dog were both struck by the vehicle.
Officers from the Pleasanton Police Department Traffic Unit are investigating the collision. The driver and several witnesses remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation. The identities of the driver and pedestrian are not being released at this time. It has not been determined whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.
The pedestrian’s dog appeared to have suffered minor injuries, and he will be evaluated by a veterinarian. The dog is expected to survive.
Portions of Stoneridge Drive were closed for several hours during the investigation and are now open.
Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to contact the Pleasanton Police Department Traffic Unit at 925-931-5100.