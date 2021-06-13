The Pedrozzi Foundation has awarded $461,000 in college and vocational scholarships to 122 Livermore students this year, including 35 who are members of the first generation in their families to pursue high education.
The scholarships are $1,000 per year, for up to four years.
At the annual Pedrozzi Scholars recognition, a walk-through event held in small groups at the Bankhead Theater lobby and outdoor courtyard last month, the foundation also announced its newest group of Pedrozzi Young Scholars: Milania Davis, Yareni Flores, Joseline Hernández, Luke Martínez, Braian Olvera Hernández, Danielle Peterson, José Ramos, and Seth Ruane.
The Pedrozzi Young Scholars, all fifth graders at Marylin Avenue Elementary School, will receive financial support throughout their middle and high school years, sponsored by longtime Livermore residents Donna and Art Pontau.
Receiving scholarships to attend community college were Lauren Allen, Jordan Canning, Edith Cibrian, Sydney Devros, Molly Faria, Harli Hobbs, Rachel Huff, Maelyn Laranang, Calista Ledon, Blanca Lopez Alas, Melissa McCloud, Stefanie Medina, Tyler Olcese, Alejandra Quezada Sermeno, Sarah Robinson, Stephanie Suarez, Rafael Valle, Ashlyn Voisin, and Ryan Wohlgemuth.
Undergraduate college scholarships were awarded to Gracie Ackerman, Amarachukwu Aladi, Josiah Alpher, Sarah Ansell, Haiden Arruda, Sarah Bass, Harpreet Bhasin, Jared Bielski, Alyssa Bonfiglio, Brooke Bowles, Grace Boyd, Sarah Burton, Anna Casey, Cristina Chavez, Miraya Choudhury, Kinsey Clark, Quinn Coli, Carmen Cortez, Jonathan Crago, Atticus Cummings, Shrutika Damle, Hanan Dogar, Nirajara Dungwatanawanich, Michaela Esposito, Lorena Fernandez Zamora, Caitlyn Foster, Michael Francesconi, Kelly Galicia-Thomas, Brennan Geier, Rebecca George, Marissa Gracia, Michael Grant, Valeria Gutierrez, Jessica Jaing, Quincy Johns, Sarah Kerling, Skyler Koch, Sarah Lai, Adam Laurence, Emma Laurence, Diane Le, Naomi Lin, Isaac Lloyd, Natalie Lloyd, Molly MacLaren, Navitha Madineni, Katherine Mathers, Ava May, Madeleine May, and Athena McPeake.
Undergraduate scholarships were also awarded to Neha Meda, Taylor Melton, Cassandra Miller, Arthur Mola, Anthony Molleson, Andrea Munoz, Manvitha Nandamuri, Shaanth Nanguneri, Nimra Nazar, Kylie Neubauer, Grace Ogunfunmi, Saul Ordaz, Chidinma Ortiz, Ava Owens, Jasmine Padilla, Brandon Pillon, Amanda Popelar, Vidhya Prabhu, Maxwell Prisbrey, Ximena Pulido, Allison Reilly, Evin Rhee, Candace Rho, Dafne Rivero Granados, Aria Roach, Staicy Robles, Kylie Saal, Sian Salazar, Karan Samtani, Juliana Santiago, Katelyn Silva, Katrina Soria, Feoden Soriano, Celeste Summers, Andrew Tantzen, Sean Taulbee, Viviana Valenton, Ariel Van Buuren, Lydia Vance, Karen Vazquez, Vishal Venkatesh, Leslie Vera, Meadow Walton, Ashleigh Ward, Christian Webb, Camille Wigginton, Anna Willey, Samuel Wu, Devan Yarnell, and Alicia Zhang.
Sofia Moufarrej, Michael Nelson, and Kyle Wohlgemuth received scholarships to pursue graduate study, and Madelynn Burgess received a scholarship for career vocational training.
The foundation is named for the late Livermore businessman Mario Pedrozzi, who left $8 million to the community to establish a scholarship fund when he died in 2002. Since the first scholarships were awarded in 2008, the Pedrozzi Foundation has awarded more $5.2 million to 1,434 Livermore students.
While most of the scholarships are paid for by the foundation’s endowment fund, 26 scholarships this year were funded by community members.
For example, Katrina Soria, a nursing and pre-med student at the University of San Francisco, received a scholarship endowed by Patrick and Madeline McMenamin to honor the work of nurses during the pandemic.
Lingagoud “Gould” and Chandrakala Memula, who immigrated to the U.S. 55 years ago, are funding five undergraduate scholarships for students in the first generation of their families to attend college.
Ximena Pulido, who plans to study civil and environmental engineering, received the Kim Cupps Memorial STEM Scholarship, established by Cupps’ family to honor his career at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
The Rotary Club of Livermore annually funds a Pedrozzi Foundation scholarship in memory of longtime members John Shirley and Leo Croce. This year, that scholarship went to Lorena Fernandez Zamora, who the club also mentored when she was a student at the Junction Avenue K-8 school. Zamora will attend California State University, Fresno, with the goal of becoming a teacher.
Livermore resident John Houghton is again funding a scholarship for a student pursuing a STEM degree. This year’s recipient, Evin Rhee, plans to become a mechanical engineer.
A complete list of donor-funded scholarships is available on the organization’s website, www.pedrozzifoundation.org.