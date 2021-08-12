The Valley Humane Society (VHS) announced plans this week to open a community veterinary surgery center in Pleasanton early next year.
VHS said that the Phil Scholz Veterinary Surgery Center would offer one-time procedures, ensuring that local pets receive non-emergency services regardless of a family’s financial status, while leaving wellness visits, routine veterinary care, and emergency services to other providers.
“Our pets are part of the family, and addressing the lack of affordable, accessible veterinary care within the community is a key factor in creating healthy families,” said Executive Director Melanie Sadek.
The surgery center will honor the late Phil Scholz, a Pleasanton resident and pet owner, who died in 2014 while rescuing a stranger from the Caltrain tracks in Santa Clara.
Scholz worked at NVIDIA, a Silicon Valley technology company, whose employees, executives, and corporate foundation raised $634,000 for the surgery center. His widow, Emily, is now adoption and foster manager at the humane society.
“It's heartwarming to have so many people care for and contribute to Phil's legacy and, together, make such a meaningful impact to a cause that meant so much to him,” Emily Scholz said.
VHS said the surgery center is expected to reduce the number of cats and dogs suffering from untreated conditions or given to shelters because of the cost of treatment.
The humane society said it still needs to raise another $500,000 to meet the projected budget for the surgery center. For more information or to donate, go to valleyhumane.org/programs/surgery-center.