Grant Peterson, a member of the California Polytechnic State University’s rodeo team, finished second in steer wrestling last month at the 72nd annual College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.
Peterson is a graduate of Livermore High School and a second-year agricultural systems management major at Cal Poly.
Ten other members of the Cal Poly rodeo team also qualified for the college finals. Team members had to qualify as individuals in eight privately sponsored rodeos in California and Nevada after the college season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cal Poly has a long history in rodeo, having sent six team members to the inaugural College National Finals in 1949. Cal Poly has won six national championships, and Cal Poly students have captured 44 individual titles.