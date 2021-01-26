With a series of winter storms forecast over the next several days, Pacific Gas & Electric is urging customers to be prepared for weather-related power outages.
PG&E meteorologists said the storms are shaping up to be an atmospheric river-type event with widespread heavy rain, gusty winds, and heavy, low-elevation snow. The storms were expected to unfold Tuesday afternoon and continue into Thursday.
The effects are expected to be felt across the entire PG&E service area, especially in the Sierra foothills where snow levels could drop as low as 2,000 feet and at higher elevations, accumulation could amount to several feet of snow.
In the Bay Area, the system is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall and gusty winds through Thursday evening, with the possibility of some accumulation of snow on the highest peaks of the surrounding hills.
“While cold temperatures, heavy mountain snow, and precipitation will deliver some much- needed moisture to our drought-impacted region, we expect this adverse weather to also result in some weather-related power outages,” said Scott Strenfel, PG&E manager of meteorology and fire science.
The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office has issued a winter storm watch for some areas, forecasting that snow levels could be 18-24 inches in Quincy, 24-36 inches at Yosemite National Park, 36-48 inches in Mt. Shasta City and 60-80 inches for the Tioga Pass.