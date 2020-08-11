Pacific Gas and Electric Co. conducted company-wide emergency training drills last week to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season.
During the five-day exercise, employees across PG&E’s service territory simulated events that could happen during a public safety power shutoff.
The drills included testing new procedures designed to improve communications, shorten the length of power outages, and reduce the number of customers affected when power is shut off to reduce the risk of wildfires. Both ground and helicopter crews were involved in the exercises, which were also used to inspect transmission lines in high-risk areas.
No actual power disruptions occurred.
PG&E said the exercise, which followed similar three-day exercises in June and July, provided valuable experience for frontline workers and would improve coordination with state and local officials in an actual emergency.
PG&E said it has placed more than 730 weather stations to warn of severe weather and is installing technology to limits the size of outages and reduce the number of customers affected. It is also increasing its available fleet of helicopters from 35 to 65 while adding more field crews to cut restoration times.