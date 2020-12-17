Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) invites customers to learn more about its 2019 Electric Reliability Report, which offers a detailed look at system-wide and local reliability.
The report was submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission in July 2020 and is available to members of the public. As part of the annual filing requirement, PG&E will host a public event on Friday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m., to discuss details of its 2019 electric reliability report. This event will be held virtually due to COVID-19 safety guidelines. PG&E continues to make reliability progress across its service area and in its Mission division, which includes parts of Alameda County. This is an opportunity to learn more about how PG&E manages reliability and local infrastructure investments.
The event will include updates on recently completed and future electric projects intended to boost reliability and capacity in Alameda County. To attend, visit https://bit.ly/37PDeDT.
