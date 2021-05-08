Carla J. Peterman, who chaired the state’s Commission on Catastrophic Wildfire Cost and Recovery in 2019, will join the Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) as executive vice president for corporate affairs.
PG&E also announced the promotions of Margaret Becker to vice president and treasurer and Christopher Patterson to vice president for state legislative affairs.
Peterman was appointed to the wildfire commission in early 2019, after two of the most destructive wildfire seasons on record. The commission’s final report, issued in June 2019, led to the state legislature approving several recommendations to hold utilities accountable for reducing the ris k of wildfires risk and encourage a financially stable electric industry.
At PG&E, Peterman will be responsible for corporate affairs, including regulatory affairs, government relations, public policy, and charitable giving. She will report to PG&E Chief Executive Patti Poppe.
Peterman joins PG&E from Southern California Edison (SCE), where she had served as senior vice president for strategy and regulatory affairs since October 2019.
Earlier in her career, Peterman conducted energy policy research at the University of California Energy Institute and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and she served on the California Public Utilities Commission and the California Energy Commission.
She currently serves on the external advisory board for Sandia National Laboratories’ Energy and Homeland Security Portfolio and as a member of the Federal Reserve of San Francisco Economic Advisory Council. Peterman holds a bachelor’s degree from Howard University, a PhD in energy and resources from the University of California, Berkeley, and both a master’s degree in science and a master’s in business administration from Oxford University, where she was a Rhodes Scholar.