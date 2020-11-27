With colder weather coming, Pacific Gas & Electric is offering customers free in-home safety inspections of their gas appliances.
During the inspection, PG&E will also relight pilot lights on heaters or other appliances that have been turned off during warmer months.
PG&E said the inspections help ensure that gas appliances, including water heaters, furnaces and ovens, are operating safely and efficiently, reducing the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 400 people in the U.S. die from accidental exposure to carbon monoxide every year and about 50,000 go to the hospital.
PG&E said employees conducting the in-home inspections will follow pandemic safety guidelines, including daily health checks, wearing masks and nitrile gloves, and maintaining at least six feet of distance from the customer. Customers are also asked to do the same when an PG&E employee visits, and anyone in the house who may be ill is asked to stay away from rooms where the inspection is being conducted.
To schedule an inspection, PG&E customers should call (800) 743- 5000.