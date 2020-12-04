Pacific Gas and Electric is reminding homeowners to avoid hanging outdoor lights and other holiday decorations within 10 feet of overhead powerlines.
“Holidays are a great time to remind our customers about how to practice holiday lighting safety,” said PG&E Vice President Aaron August. “First and foremost, be aware of your surroundings to avoid electric hazards.”
The company is also urging homeowners to check strands of lights for cracked or broken plugs, frayed insulation, or bare wires to avoid the risk of fire.
PG&E recommends the use of LED lights, which the company says are 75% more energy efficient and last up to 25 times longer than traditional incandescent C4 and C9 lightbulbs. The company says up to 25 strings of LED light can be strung end-to-end without overloading a wall socket.