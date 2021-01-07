Pacific Gas and Electric paid more than $32 million in property taxes to Alameda County for the second half of 2020.
The $32,404,709 paid to Alameda was part of more than $268 million paid in total to the 50 counties where the company owns property as part of its gas and electric service.
“This year’s payments reflect the substantial local investments we continue to make in our gas and electric infrastructure to create a safer and more reliable system and to better mitigate against wildfires,” said PG&E Chief Financial Officer David Thomason.
PG&E serves nearly 16 million customers in Northern and Central California. The property tax payments cover the period from July 1 to Dec. 31.