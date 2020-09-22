Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is providing $675,000 to 37 food banks serving communities in PG&E’s service area in Northern and Central California.
This grant includes a total of nearly $64,000 to Alameda County Community Food Bank ($29,950) and Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano ($34,020).
The funding will help the nonprofit food banks provide critical food support to residents coping with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding also assists area food banks in preparing to serve vulnerable community members during natural disasters and potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), which are intended to reduce the risk of major wildfires during severe weather.
“We know that many in our communities struggle with financial uncertainty and food insecurity, in some cases created or worsened by the global pandemic,” said PG&E Vice President of Regulatory and External Affairs, Robert Kenney. These challenges can be even more difficult to cope with during emergencies. That’s why we’re supporting local food banks to help them meet critical food needs during disasters and power outages.”
PG&E’s grants take into account whether a food bank is located in a Tier 2 or Tier 3 High Fire-Threat District as designated by the California Public Utilities Commission. These areas are at elevated or extreme risk for wildfires. To promote equity among counties with higher need, grant amounts will take into account county poverty and unemployment levels, using the California Department of Social Services’ formula.
Additionally, in April 2020, PG&E announced it provided a $150,000 charitable contribution to help the California Association of Food Banks establish the California Food Bank Rapid Response Fund. The fund provides critical funding for food banks to increase their capacity to purchase food and supplies and supplement their staffing during the COVID-19 pandemic and future emergencies. In addition, PG&E Employees donated more than $35,000 to the California Association of Food Banks to support COVID-19 Relief, which was matched 100 percent by the PG&E Corporation Foundation.
The Rapid Response Fund distributed funding to 40 food banks serving all 58 California counties, with 34 located in PG&E's service area. Customers in need of assistance can find a food bank close to them by searching their ZIP code at https://bit.ly/3iK0gAz or by calling their local 211 number or the statewide hotline at 833-544-2374.