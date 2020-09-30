Pacific Gas and Electric Company is changing the way it notifies customers when power may be shut off during severe weather to prevent wildfires.
Whenever possible, PG&E said, an initial “watch” notification will be sent two days in advance of a potential public safety power shutoff, followed by a “warning” the day before the potential shutoff, based on forecasted weather conditions. PG&E said “warnings” would be sent four to 12 hours in advance of the actual power shutoff.
As part of the earlier “watch” notification, customers will also be told when to expect their power to be restored if a shutoff occurs. Last year, an estimated time of restoration wasn’t provided until power after had been shut off.
PG&E will deliver the alerts via automated calls, texts and emails.