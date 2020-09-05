September is National Preparedness Month and Pacific Gas and Electric is reminding its customers of the importance of being prepared in case of an emergency, especially after the events of the last few weeks.
With wildfire season off to an early start and COVID-19 altering the dynamics of possible evacuations, creating an emergency plan and sharing it with family and friends is essential, PG&E said in a news release.
The company’s online Safety Action Center offers safety suggestions and a downloadable emergency plan at https://www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com/.