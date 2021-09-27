By the end of September, Pacific Gas & Electric will now automatically enroll eligible customers in a new extended-payment program to protect them from having their gas or electric service disconnected while helping pay down overdue balances.
Residential and small business customers with a PG&E bill at least 60 days past due will enrolled in the program over the next few weeks, starting with their September bill.
The extended-payment program will spread outstanding balances for residential customers over 24 months. Past-due payments for small business customers will be no more than 10% of their average bill over the past 24 months.
Automatic enrollment in the new payment program will not affect existing enrollment in financial assistance programs, according to PG&E.