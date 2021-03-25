Pacific Gas & Electric is warning customers to be aware of potential scams during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
In a news release, PG&E said scammers posing as company employees have been contacting customers during the pandemic, in person or by email, phone calls, and text messages, and asking for immediate payments to avoid the loss of utility service.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers have gotten deceptively creative,” PG&E said. "These impostors can be convincing and often target those who are most vulnerable, including senior citizens and low-income communities. They also aim their scams at small business owners during busy customer service hours.”
PG&E said it never contacts a customer for the first time within an hour of a service disconnection and never asks customers to make payments with pre-paid debit cards, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or third-party digital payment applications.
PG&E is urging customers who believe they may have been approached by a scammer to contact local law enforcement. They can also call PG&E customer service at (800) 743-5000.
“Scammers are constantly changing their tactics and tricks, so awareness is more important than ever to keep our customers safe,” said Melisa Munoz, director of PG&E’s Contact Center Operations. “If an email, visit to your home, or phone call doesn’t feel right, don’t fall for it. Delete it, shut the door or hang up.