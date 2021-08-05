PLEASANTON — Calling life “truly fragile,” the wife of a Berkeley man found dead this week in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park on Thursday thanked the rescuers, friends and volunteers who had sought a different outcome.
Choking back tears, Jen Yao spoke publicly for the first time since her husband, 37-year-old Philip Kreycik, was discovered Tuesday, bringing an end to weeks of hope that he would be found alive.
“Even when we think we have everything under control, even when we think we are strong and capable, accidents can happen that can really derail us from the course we set ourselves on,” Yao said, accompanied by Kreycik’s parents, Keith and Marcia Kreycik. “Life is truly fragile and delicate, and the past three — almost four — weeks show me that crystal clear.”
Yao’s husband, a father of two, failed to come home to his family July 10 after telling her he was going for a run at the park. Police found his car containing his phone and the route he planned to run, but no sign of Kreycik. Dogs tracked his scent to the start of the trail but lost it. Helicopters with heat-seeking devices did not detect him below, as the trees covered his body.
Hundreds of police officers, sheriff’s deputies, search and rescue team members, and volunteers searched a wide swatch of the park for weeks, trying again and again to locate him.
Ultimately, Tuesday afternoon, a volunteer found a body matching descriptions of Kreycik in the northern region of the Ridge. Although the area had been searched and mapped, rescuers had come within 200 yards of where the body was found, Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) Lt. Erik Silacci said.
While the Alameda County Coroner’s Office has not formally identified the body, family members were told it was him. An autopsy will be performed, but it might take some time before the cause of death is known, Silacci said.
Kreycik’s father, Keith, said the family had deep respect and admiration for the search teams and volunteers, along with residents in Pleasanton, Dublin, Livermore and other parts of the Bay Area.
“It’s just been an outpouring of support that’s been incredible,” Keith Kreycik said. “It’s really given us the strength — given me the strength — to keep going and to try to make the world the kind of place that I know Phil wanted it to be.”
Kreycik’s father said his son had “lofty goals,” especially for the environment.
“We want to make sure that as we go forward, we’re living in the way that Philip wanted us to live, and that we are respecting the things that he respected, and that we’re raising those kids as best as we possibly can to follow in his footsteps,” Keith said.
Marcia Kreycik said finding her son “now means looking at the world now through his eyes.”
“He found joy. He found love. He found community,” she said. “I want to share that vision of a good caring community with everyone. I want to explore his paths and remember the good times and create special moments for his children.”
As late as last week, family members had held out hope that Kreycik would be found safe. An experienced outdoorsman and runner, Kreycik was physically fit and mentally strong.
Kreycik’s parents and his wife said they were grateful for the searchers and everyone who helped try to find him, from those who organized the search parties to those who filled coolers with ice. Yao said, if possible, she wants to meet every single person to offer personal thanks.
“There’s really no words to truly express how difficult this is,” she said. “We appreciate everybody’s help. Hug your family because you really don’t know what’s going to happen in the next moment. Life is strong, but we’re very, very fragile and delicate, so please take care of each other.”