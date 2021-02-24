LIVERMORE — A small plane with engine failure landed and struck a car on a road near the Livermore Municipal Airport on Tuesday shortly after takeoff, but no one was injured, police said.
The pilot of the single-engine Mooney M20 reported a loss of engine power about 5 p.m. and made the emergency landing on the Isabel Avenue overpass above the 580 freeway, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor reported.
The aircraft, carrying the pilot and a passenger, struck a vehicle.
“The airplane lost power, and we landed on the road,” said a Napa man who identified himself as a passenger in the plane. “We contacted a car and got spun by the car as the car came to a stop.”
He declined to give his name.
Livermore police reported that no one was injured in the car. No other vehicles struck the plane. The roadway was closed for an investigation. Gregor said the FAA and NTSB will conduct the probe.
Public records showed the fixed-wing single engine airplane was built in 1967 and is registered to a San Francisco resident.