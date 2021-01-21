LIVERMORE — Following a discussion about the lengths and widths of cars and trucks, the Livermore Planning Commission recommended a plan Tuesday that will narrow some public and private parking stalls in downtown structures to create more places to park.
The 3-2 vote set aside a staff recommendation to make 50% of the spaces created in the I and L Street structures planned for the downtown core 8 feet wide. The commission instead suggested 35% as a better number. Following a recommendation by Commissioner Gina Bonanno, Commissioners Erik Bjorklund and John Stein joined her in a voted that supported 35%. The dissenting votes came from Commissioners Jacob Anderson and Steven Dunbar, who favored 50%.
Dunbar said he preferred the higher number, because the ability to create safer streets requires more off-street parking. But Bjorklund noted that the council could change the decision.
“And if cars get smaller in the future, it’s all in the restriping,” Bjorklund added.
The planning commission’s vote amended the Downtown Specific Plan that had required all parking spaces in public and private structures to be 8.5 feet wide. Staff estimated that making 50% of the spaces narrower could add 44 spaces to the two parking structures planned.
Approved three years ago, the downtown plan included Stockmen’s Park, commercial retail buildings, a 65,000-square foot, 135-room hotel, a black box theater, a society and science center, 130 units of multifamily workforce housing, the two garages, more public surface parking, new public streets, and street improvements.
A few years ago, residents identified parking as the most important issue for downtown revitalization plans.
Under the city’s downtown plan, a structure with 450 to 500 spaces is being designed for L Street. An expansion of the I Street garage is expected to provide about 265 spaces. Reducing the percentage of narrower spaces would reduce the number of additional spaces that could be created with striping.
The plan to increase the number of spaces in the parking structure comes as the city hopes to cope with increased traffic to the downtown area while at the same time encouraging visitors to walk and ride bicycles.
Under previous approved plans, the parking structures required 70 spaces at 8.5 feet by 18 feet and 30 spaces at 8.5 feet by 16 feet for each 100 spaces. The initial proposal would have altered that to create 15 spaces at 8 feet by 16 feet; 15 at 8.5 feet by 16 feet; 35 at 8 feet by 18 feet; and 35 at 8.5 feet by 18 feet, for each 100 spaces.
During an hour-long discussion, commissioners questioned whether motorists are moving toward driving larger or smaller cars. They further discussed parking rituals when driving large trucks; whether motorists would park too close or over the lines in narrower spaces; and if the police issue tickets for bad parking.
“Overall, I think cars are still getting larger and not smaller,” said Stein, relating how difficult it is for him to get out of his 1995 Chevrolet Corvette in a narrow space. “I think the advantages are it will encourage biking and pedestrians. The disadvantage is it may discourage people who frequent downtown from going downtown.”
Bjorklund, agreeing with Bonanno that 50% at the narrower width was too high, said he’s usually able to find somewhere more open to park his truck anyway.
Voicing opposition to the plan to reduce the number of larger spaces, Livermore resident Jean King said she owns a truck that “barely fits in the Railroad parking structure.
“Any change would make it impossible for me and other truck owners,” King said in a comment sent to the panel. “Hunting for on street parking to have dinner out or to go to the Bankhead (Theater) is time consuming and usually requires a fair walk from Third or Second streets.”
Another Livermore resident, Bill Daum, submitted his written comment to the planning commission and to The Independent.
“I am a Livermore resident and own a truck. As it stands now, my vehicle barely fits in the Railroad parking structure. Any change would make it impossible for me and other truck owners,” Daum wrote. “Hunting for on-street parking to have dinner out or to go to the Bankhead is time consuming and usually requires a fair walk from Third or Second streets. Is this happening because of the Eden Housing Project to meet parking requirements? These units will probably require two parking stalls, since they are low-income units. Both adults will be working and likely not in Livermore.”
In suggesting the lowering of the number of narrower spots, the commission brought the city more in line with its neighbors: Dublin requires 35% and Pleasanton, 40%, city staff said.
Commissioners discussed whether a trial run would be worthwhile with narrower striping in an existing structure but agreed doing so during the pandemic — when the structures are empty — would be worthless.