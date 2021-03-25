PLEASANTON — An iconic restaurant on St. John Street might turn into housing in the heart of Pleasanton.
The planning commission will review a proposal to convert Barone's Restaurant on St. John Street into residential properties at an upcoming workshop on Wednesday, March 24.
According to Ellen Clark, community development director, the applicant, Robson Homes, has proposed two options for the St. John Street location. One would redevelop the 2.3-acre site with 10 new detached small-lot single family homes, in addition to the existing residence.
A second option would include nine new homes, plus the existing residence, and a 1,877-square-foot commercial/office building on one of the lots fronting onto St. John Street. Accessory dwelling units — or granny units — would be included in seven of the homes in the first option and five homes in option 2.
"The new buildings on St. John Street, would include a variety of two-story designs with varied architecture," said Clark. "And the commercial building would retain the appearance of a residential structure but would be designed to accommodate office space."
The Barone family owns both the existing restaurant site, as well as the single-family home located next door on a separate parcel. In both development scenarios, the family home will remain intact.
Meeting Details
