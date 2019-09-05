A $147 million project to build a new stretch of road between Dublin and Livermore is moving forward.
The Dublin City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 20 to approve environmental and design plans that are required before construction of the mile and a half long extension of Dublin Boulevard to North Canyons Parkway can begin.
Dublin has agreed to put in about $117.6 million to cover about 80% of the extension project’s cost. Typically, Alameda County would be expected to pick up the tab for the rest of the extension, which runs through an unincorporated area that’s not part of either city, Dublin Transportation and Operations Manager Obaid Khan said. Instead, Livermore has agreed to pay the remaining $29.4 million.
“Without (Livermore’s) support, the project would not go ahead,” Khan said.
The Dublin stretch is expected to have six lanes. It’ll narrow to four through the unincorporated area to North Canyons Parkway.
“You won’t have to drive on the freeway anymore to get to Costco in north Livermore,” Dublin Mayor.
David Haubert told residents of his city.
The link will also provide a route from Livermore to the East Dublin/Pleasanton BART station that doesn't require drivers to take Interstate-580. It’ll also allow the Wheels Rapid Bus to bypass the freeway.