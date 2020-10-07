On the heels of a grassroots movement, the City of Pleasanton recently paused forward motion on finalizing the master plan for an historic property.
After receiving input from concerned residents, the city is now set to host a workshop for the council and the Parks and Recreation Commission in early 2021 to review the Century House Master Plan. City Manager Nelson Fialho noted the meeting will provide an update on the work completed to date on the historic house located off Santa Rita Road. It will also offer the community a chance to provide further input as the council determines direction on how to proceed with the completion of the master planning process.
Those concerned with the plan initially took issue with the proposal to pave a portion of Bicentennial Park behind the house in order to create a parking lot for venue events. The plans also called for certain heritage trees to be removed. Resident Jean Hazell, who lives in the neighborhood and frequently takes her children to the park was a driving force behind bringing awareness to her neighbors and starting conversations with local officials.
“They’re planning to pave a portion of the park, add vehicular access through the park on a residential street and fragment the playing area, creating orphaned sections of grass that can’t be used by children,” Hazell said in the weeks before the city decided to host the workshop for further review.
She went on to note the park’s position, abutting Tanager Drive and located near various homes and apartment complexes, offers a vital greenspace for nearby families and sports teams.
“This piece of land, even though it might look little from a bird's eye perspective, is not little to the people who rely on it,” she said.
The discussion around parking goes hand in hand with the city’s attempt to rebuild its revenue stream for the 1870s-era home. Linda Garbarino, Pleasanton Heritage Association (PHA) president, stated that over the last 10 years, the property had begun to fall into disrepair, limiting the city’s ability to host events, which in turn, had a direct impact on funding.
“The porch landing, which wraps the facility, was not secure enough for large groups of people and slowly eliminated the city’s ability to use the full facility and eliminated income,” Garbarino said.
Through her involvement with PHA and her ownership of an historic house, Garbarino said she understands the needs of an old home.
“It takes a lot of work to keep up an historic home; any pause in maintenance can be detrimental to the house,” she said. “I said to the council, ‘Look, you’re in charge of an historic city — this isn’t any old town. There’s a lot that needs to be protected, and if we start scraping away our history, it removes so much of what is so important to us as a town and a city; and I think they got that.”
Garbarino noted that the city’s social conscience in regard to the protection of historic property has improved over the years. She plans to explore grant options in order to help offset the city’s loss in revenue. That process will include getting the home designated as a historic resource and added to the California Historic Register in order to secure private and government funds. She also mentioned that the city could consider selling the home completely to a private family with covenants in place to ensure its architectural integrity.
On the matter of parking, Garbarino understood the residents’ concerns. She suggested that zoning could be changed along Santa Rita Road to accommodate more cars, while Hazell offered the concept of shared parking with businesses across the street.
“It doesn’t make sense for a neighborhood to be changed 365 days a year when you only need that much parking a few times a month,” Hazell said, noting she and the residents support the efforts to restore the house. “A part of restoring that property and preserving it is its context, and the historic grounds are part of what make this a beautiful place and a compelling venue. If you eliminate trees and greenspace, you’re actually diminishing the use value of the property and destroying historic grounds.”
Fialho said the Century House is a treasure the city aims to restore and renovate for public use.
“Our master planning process for the property is being led by the Parks and Recreation, and their primary focus has been the review of various alternatives to enable better use and access to the facility by the public, both for informal and formal gatherings,” he said. “With those objectives in mind, certain facility enhancements need to be planned, such as new ADA accommodations, building safety and fire code enhancements, and the need to address expanded parking to accommodate medium to small gatherings in the future. The city wants to make sure that we get this right and that the planning process is reflective of the city’s collective interests, including addressing any neighborhood concerns.”
Fialho went on to say the completion of the master planning process will be followed by design and engineering, capital project funding, and construction/renovation. Construction and renovation are still about two to three years out, at a minimum.
“The thing that the community was most hoping for was that we could encourage Parks and Rec and the city council to consider a broader range of alternatives on the parking in the park,” Hazell said. “(Fialho) has a good perspective of things in the city. He heard neighbors’ concerns and raised the decision to pause the Parks and Rec Commission’s master planning and decision process in order to allow for community input and exploration of alternatives.”