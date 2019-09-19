The City of Pleasanton is soliciting public comments on the DRAFT FY2018-2019 HUD Consolidated Annual Performance & Evaluation Report (CAPER). The CAPER assesses the City’s performance in meeting the goals, objectives, and actions proposed under its FY2018-2019 Action Plan and FY2015-2019 Consolidated Plan.
The DRAFT CAPER is available for a 15-day public comment period, from Sept. 9 through Sept. 23, on the City’s website (www.cityofpleasantonca.gov), as well as via hard-copy at City Hall, the Senior Center, and the Main Library.
Comments may be submitted to Housing Manager Steve Hernandez via mail at: City of Pleasanton, 200 Old Bernal Avenue, PO Box 520, Pleasanton, CA 94566; via email at shernandez@cityofpleasantonca.gov; or via phone at 925-935-5007.