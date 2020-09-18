Bus stops along Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority’s Rapid Route 10R in Pleasanton will receive a facelift in the coming months with the installation of new passenger shelters and other amenities.
The $1.6 million project will focus on improving transit facilities along the Santa Rita, West Las Positas, and Owens Boulevard corridors in Pleasanton. In addition to new shelters, approximately 20 stops on the route will be getting enhanced lighting, real-time signs, benches, trash cans, and bicycle racks.
LAVTA said the new shelters will improve the passenger experience for the Rapid bus service now operating along the corridor between downtown Pleasanton and the Dublin/Pleasanton BART Station. The design will also be complementary to the look of the shelters in the Hacienda Business Park.
Primary funding for the project, expected to be completed by the end of the year, came from the Alameda County Transportation Commission, which awarded LAVTA a grant of $1.4 million in Measure B funds. LAVTA also received $212,000 in local Transportation Development Funds.