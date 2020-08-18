The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome the second edition of an online vendor tradeshow promoting a select group of Chamber members.
‘A Virtual Tradeshow: Celebrating Our Chamber Members,’ by the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce, is an opportunity for these members to showcase their business, products and services in a visually appealing, user-friendly online setting. The tradeshow will run for two weeks on the chamber’s website from Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at 9 a.m., through Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 5 p.m.
In an effort to drive traffic to each company’s website and preferred social media outlet, the chamber is hosting the innovative virtual event to give its members exposure and overall brand awareness during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first edition of A Virtual Tradeshow was successful, reaching more than 1,200 people between the page views on the chamber’s website and impressions via social media in the two-week event in July.
“Once we saw the traction that first virtual tradeshow had, we knew we wanted to host another one, and possibly continue having them in the future,” said Susie Weiss, events and communications manager for the chamber. “It’s a great opportunity to highlight our members and give them a value-added benefit of their membership.”
The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce takes great pride in helping Pleasanton remain among the very best cities in the country in which to live, work and raise a family while providing great support, services and value for its member organizations. Being a chamber of commerce member makes your business more desirable to customers.
When a small business is a chamber member, consumers are 80 percent more likely to purchase goods or services from the business in the future. The study, conducted by The Schapiro Group, an Atlanta-based strategic consulting firm, found consumer perceptions of chamber members to be positive in many ways.
The tradeshow will be promoted in emails to all chamber members and via all of its social media outlets, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.