The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce will belatedly recognize its 2020 Community Service Award winners in person during “Pleasanton, Let’s Celebrate,” an outdoor gathering at Barone’s Restaurant & Gardens, from 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Although the chamber announced the recipients of its 57th annual community service awards last year, the awards ceremony, originally scheduled for March 2020, was postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions. The previously announced award winners are Uncle Credit Union (Business Philanthropy), Jonathan Grantham (Chevron Teacher Award), Bumblebee Marketing Services (Excellence in Business), Spectrum Community Services (Excellence in Service), East Bay Regional Park District (Green Business), Vic Malatesta (Lifetime Achievement), and the late Bernie Billen (Distinguished Individual Service).
The celebration at Barone’s, 475 St. John St., in Pleasanton, is open to the public and will include hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and live music. Tickets are $65 per person, $75 after Oct. 3, and are available at pleasanton.org.