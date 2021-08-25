PLEASANTON — The city council heard from residents and staff during a public hearing last week regarding noise issues at the Livermore Airport and KaiserAir’s proposal to set up operations at the facility.
Following the discussion, the council sought to resurrect a long-stagnant commission to enhance communication between Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin.
“We have been receiving comments about noise that seems to be increasing,” said Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown. “And the goal of this evening is not only to hear from the report of studies that have been done, but to hear from residents themselves.”
The concerns in Pleasanton stem from a project that could possibly take off in the neighboring City of Livermore, as officials there consider a proposal from KaiserAir to add a new phased fixed-based operator (FBO) facility on a 45-acre parcel at the airport. KaiserAir proposes to use the facility to store and service aircraft for charter flights. The proposal would include bringing in three Boeing 737 aircraft to the facility. Here, the company would run an estimated two flights a week, or about 100 a year. KaiserAir has until July 2022 to submit a formal application for the project, following a second extension recently granted by the City of Livermore.
But with a steady increase in flights at the airport over the past few years — from 117,708 in 2015 to 160,746 flights in 2019 — residents and neighboring cities are keeping an eye on the KaiserAir proposal.
“We have gotten a lot of noise complaints,” said Brian Dolan, Pleasanton’s assistant city manager. “We have received a total of 85 emails and 61,000 people signed a petition to do something about the noise at the airport.”
Sean Moran, airport interim manager, agreed that there has been an uptick in complaints.
“The airport has received a substantial increase in noise complaints for 2021,” he said. “So far for this year, we have received a total of 2,452 complaints through the end of July.”
In 2016, the airport received 56 complaints; in 2017, there were 46. In 2018, there were 30 complaints; 34 in 2019; and 128 in 2020.
Moran attributes the increased numbers to a rising interest in the airport from KaiserAir’s proposal and from the effects of COVID-19 when more residents were staying and working from home.
Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner agreed that increased interest in the airport fuels noise complaints, but he also offered an additional theory.
“In my own view, (complaints are) being stirred by someone who wants complications,” said Woerner. “You need to ask yourself; with the jets that are out there now, whose tenants are they? Five Rivers (Aviation). I think they are trying to stop this.”
Pete Sandhu, owner of Five Rivers Aviation, said everyone should be trying to stop the project.
“He thinks I am throwing a wrench into it. It’s suspicious to me that Bob Woerner is defending this, because there is no benefit to the City of Livermore to bring this here,” Sandhu said. “My response is I think the whole city should be throwing a wrench into this.”
In a previous interview with The Independent, Sandhu also said the city could have denied the second extension granted to KaiserAir to give others a chance to file paperwork with alternate plans. At the time, Moran said approving an extension request is a routine administrative decision.
Should the KaiserAir project eventually pass, it has, according to the Livermore city website, the potential to generate approximately $300,000 a year in tax revenue — with half of the money designated for the school district.
Pleasanton resident Richard Cortez said he has struggled with the airport noise for years.
“I’ve lived in Pleasanton for the last 18 years … in Pleasanton Meadows,” said Cortez. “And I understand that Pleasanton is not the approver, or even that they have a veto power of the expansion, but I would like the city to take a more active role in advocating for the public.”
Last year, Pleasanton conducted two noise-monitoring studies at the invitation of the City of Livermore to compare data. Pleasanton’s preliminary data indicated average noise levels were below the city standard of 60 decibels for residential compatibility.
Flight patterns, noise abatement and night flying restraints are not dictated by Livermore, but rather are controlled on a voluntary pilot basis only. Livermore has made an attempt to implement a voluntary nighttime policy to refrain from flying between 10 p.m. and 6 p.m., but has met with varied success.
“It has not been 100% effective,” said Dolan. “Not even close.”
The City of Livermore will have the final say in approving KaiserAir’s proposal, but the FAA has exclusive authority in regulating airspace. Pilots have discretion in regard to when they take off and land.
“There are open and frank conversations going on right now (about the airport),” said Woerner. “But I think the liaison meeting could be a good thing.”
At the end of the public hearing, the Pleasanton City Council recommended that staff keep working with Livermore to learn more about the project as it progresses. The resurrected liaison committee, which hasn’t met since 2010, would discuss the noise concerns and any additional issues with the airport project.
“This is really a quality of life issue for the residents,” said Councilmember Kathy Narum. “I live on the west side, and I can tell you every now and then, we are awakened by what I think is a single engine plane, and that is not a lot of fun. This is about the (flyover) time and level of intensity.”
For additional information on the project, visit www.cityoflivermore.net/citygov/clerk/comms/aac.htm.