The Bengston Aquatic Center and the Pleasanton Golf Center might have some tightening up to do when it comes to electricity use.
That’s one of the six findings of 32 student interns from the Go Green Initiative. The cohort, which consists of high school and college students from Pleasanton, presented their findings to the city council during the Oct. 1 meeting.
The interns were tasked with looking at 24 city facilities to assess how energy efficient they were, along with short- and long-term plans on how to make the buildings more efficient. The study spanned one year, from August 2018 to 2019.
Findings show that the Bengston Aquatic Center and the Golf Center were the most inefficient in terms of energy use and the most expensive to power. In addition, none of the 24 buildings studied, according to the interns, currently qualify for the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Energy Star Certification for energy efficiency.
The interns found that the city could potentially save an estimated $275,000 by operating city buildings closer to their proposed operating cost. One such practice they recommended was to create an internal city management system that allows remote access to utilities like thermostats, lighting and HVAC. They also found that the city could benefit from more meticulous record-keeping when it comes to electricity usage.
The group used an energy analysis practice called benchmarking, which compares buildings of similar size and makeup to each other in order to learn about the most energy efficient practices the similar building has implemented.
The study concluded: “As Pleasanton residents, we would like to see our city become a leader in environmental sustainability.” To read the study in its entirety, go to http://weblink.cityofpleasantonca.gov/WebLink/0/edoc/286214/19%20ATTACHMENT%202.pdf.