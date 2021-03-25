The Pleasanton City Council officially signed off on either building a new skate park or expanding the current facility at Ken Mercer Sports Park.
The city will pay $115,154 to RRM Design Group for conceptual design and public outreach for the park on Hopyard Road. Pleasanton recognized it needed a new facility seven years ago in its 2014 Parks and Recreation Master Plan, identifying it as one of the City of Pleasanton's more significant deficiencies, according to a staff report.
The plan calls for an acre more of skating space as the city's population grows and determined the new space should be either adjacent to the current facility, or part of a renovation and expansion. The council allocated $400,000 in its 2019 to 2021 Capital Improvement Program for the expansion, a process expected to take three years.
The city looked at similar facilities in Fremont, Milpitas, and Newark for design ideas, after getting recommendations from local skatepark advocates. There has also been support at public meetings to name the new facility after David Lambert, the late parks and recreation commissioner.
“In 2014, the City of Pleasanton Parks and Recreation Master Plan identified the need for an additional skatepark in Pleasanton,” said Michele Crose, assistant director of Pleasanton’s Library and Recreation.
“Since that time, the skatepark community approached the city through the council’s Capital Improvement Process and asked the city to make the skatepark a priority. Through several public meetings, a multitude of public speakers have supported the skatepark project, and we are happy to be moving forward with the community outreach and design phase of this project.”