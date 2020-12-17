At the Dec. 15 virtual council meeting, the Pleasanton City Council adopted the Nov. 3 general election results.
Mayor Karla Brown along with Councilmembers Valerie Arkin and Jack Balch took the oath of office, and were officially sworn in. Since 2012, Brown served two terms on the council. During this tenure, she represented the council on various city and regional committees, which included the Livermore Amador Valley Transportation Authority, Alameda County Liaison Committee, Fair Liaison Committee, Zone 7 Water Liaison, Waste and Recycling Committee and Dublin San Ramon Services District Liaison Committee. Prior to serving on the council, Brown led the “Save Pleasanton Hills and Housing Cap” ballot measure in 2008 and was co-chair of the successful ballot referendum to stop a ridge-top housing project in 2010. Brown has been an associate broker/real estate agent since 2002.
Arkin was recently elected to the Pleasanton City Council for a four-year term. She previously served as trustee on the Pleasanton Unified School District Board for 12 years, during which time she was board president three times. She also was a member of the Pleasanton Library Commission for eight years and volunteered for organizations, tasks force, committees for over 25 years. Arkin is currently a manager at the Hively, a Pleasanton nonprofit organization that serves families in need.
Also recently elected for a four-year term, Councilmember Jack Balch previously served on the Pleasanton Planning Commission for more than six years and was chair in 2017. He was on the Parks and Recreation Commission for nearly five years and served as chair in 2012. During this time, Balch also served on the Kottinger Place Task Force, Parks and Recreation Master Plan Steering Committee, and the East Pleasanton Specific Plan. Balch is the chief financial officer of his family’s commercial real estate company in Hayward.