At its regularly scheduled meeting, Tuesday, April 20, at 7 p.m., the Pleasanton City Council will consider approving allocations for the Housing and Human Services Grant and the Community Grant Programs Funds for the 2021 grant funding cycle. The council will also consider approving the annual action plan for fiscal year 2021/22 for the use of the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
