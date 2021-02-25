The Pleasanton City Council on Tuesday, March 2, will consider approving a memorandum of understanding (MOU) alongside Dublin and Livermore for a mental health urgent care pilot program funding.
City Manager Nelson Fialho, Axis Community Health CEO Sue Compton and Dr. Jennifer Penney, chief of behavioral health services, are set to offer a presentation on the pilot program.
“The need for mental health services in the Tri-Valley has increased dramatically in the last decade and has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” states the staff report. “There is not enough capacity to meet the demand, and the systems are complex and difficult to maneuver, especially in a crisis.”
Should the council approve it, Pleasanton will enter into the MOU with the cities of Livermore and Dublin to fund the program. If approved, the cities of Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin agree to pay Axis Community Health a sum not to exceed $3211,495 for project startup and project budget year one costs. Each city would pay one-third.
The City’s Stance on Housing
The council is set to consider adopting a resolution expressing the city’s position on housing and protecting local control.
“The city supports legislation that provides, promotes and protects affordability in the housing stock,” states the staff report. “The city supports legislation that is context-sensitive, that does not take a one-size-fits-all approach and allows the city to exercise its local control developing locally appropriate plans that meet state objectives …”
Legislation to Consider
The City Council Legislative Subcommittee will also review the municipality’s position on select bills. The Subcommittee’s report available in agenda materials recommends the city support, oppose or watch various bills relating to topics such as housing, the environment, homelessness, mental health and water, among others.
How to Join
The meeting is set for Tuesday, March 2, at 7 p.m. Watch live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/TheCityofPleasanton; join by Zoom at https://cityofpleasanton.zoom.us/j/91294937422; or call 699-900-6833 (ID#: 91294937422).
To submit a speaker card, visit https://forms.cityofpleasantonca.gov/f/SpeakerCard.