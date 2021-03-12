In a public hearing set for Tuesday, March 16, the Pleasanton City Council will consider agreements regarding housing needs and review new state campaign finance options.
During the meeting, the council is set to receive an update on the status of the 2021-2031 sixth Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) cycle. The council will consider approving an agreement with Lisa Wise Consulting in the amount of $302,001 for the preparation of the city’s 2023-2031 housing element. It will also consider an agreement with First Carbon Solutions in the amount of $343,170 for the 2023-2031 housing element environmental impact report.
The second item under public hearings and other matters pertains to local campaign finance options. The council will review new state contribution limits and existing city voluntary expenditure limits.
The meeting is set for Tuesday, March 16, at 7 p.m.
To join via Zoom, visit https://cityofpleasanton.zoom.us/j/91294937422.
To watch on YouTube, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/TheCityofPleasanton.
Dial in by phone at 699-900-6833 or 253-215-8782 (ID: 91294937422).