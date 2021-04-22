Livermore, CA (94550)

Today

Mostly sunny skies. Becoming windy during the afternoon. High near 70F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.