Ratepayers in Pleasanton might soon get a reprieve from the energy giant PG&E.
The City Council plans to decide on Oct. 1 whether to approve a partnership with East Bay Community Energy. Its program provides ratepayers options to power their homes with renewable sources, such as solar, wind and hydroelectric energy. The nonprofit purchases power from various sources. PG&E then delivers it, maintains the grid and manages billing.
East Bay Community Energy already buys electricity for customers in 11 Alameda County cities, including Dublin and Livermore. Pleasanton decided not to join the partnership in 2016 when it was first available.
The nonprofit offers three plans, each with different levels of renewable and carbon-free energy at different rates.
People are free to stick with their PG&E plan, or pay less for greener energy, pay the same or pay more.
The program includes “Bright Choice,” which offers 38% renewable energy and 47% carbon free. Customers can expect to pay about 1.5% less for it than PG&E’s average rate for it, according to East Bay Community Energy.
The “Brilliant 100” plan provides about 40% renewable power and is 60% carbon free. It’s priced on a par with PG&E.
The “Renewable 100” option offers completely renewable and carbon-free energy for about $4 more a month on average.
The city expects its electricity customers to save about $716,000 during the program’s first year, according to Pleasanton Public Information Officer Cindy Chin.
City Manager Nelson Fialho said the agreement with East Bay Community Energy will help Pleasanton meet the deadline to receive service by 2021 to ensure community choice programs can provide enough energy to meet demand for the coming year.
He also expects it to move the city forward with its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
California lawmakers in 2002 approved Assembly Bill 117, which permits local governments to offer alternative energy options by allowing them the ability to buy electricity from clean, renewable energy sources on behalf of ratepayers.
The council rejected a proposed partnership with East Bay Community Energy in 2016. Both Pleasanton and Newark declined to join the program with neighboring cities and Alameda County.
The Pleasanton council instead asked city staff to evaluate the program’s enrollment, cost, environmental benefits, financial viability, risks and uncertainties, and governance for 12 months to determine whether it would work for local ratepayers. They finished looking into commercial accounts in July and expect to complete the evaluation of residential customers in November.
Now, city leaders are moving forward with plans to sign on with the program, despite concerns listed in a city report about costs, power reliability, possible changes to monthly energy rates and the amount of renewable energy offered.
The council is set to vote on joining East Bay Community Energy during its Oct. 1 meeting. If approved, Pleasanton ratepayers will be able to choose from the new energy offerings starting in 2021.