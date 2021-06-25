Pleasanton chef Carmen Delgado has published her first cookbook and is using sales to raise money for a local school.
Valley Montessori School (VMS), her daughter’s alma mater, will receive 15% of sales from the book – “Traditionally Rustic Food” – sold at Towne Center Books. Delgado said she was happy to use her dream project to give back.
“My daughter has just graduated from middle school from Valley Montessori, and I always get very involved with my daughter’s school,” said Delgado. “I talked to the principal and told her I would like to do a collaboration with Towne Center Books and do a fundraiser for the school and she was really supportive about it . . . so we are going to be doing an online fundraiser for the summer.”
Towne Center Books and VMS have worked together in the past to host book fairs. Now, the school is using its local business promotion to encourage its families to shop local, and their newest partnership with Towne Center is giving back.
“We are asking our parents to promote local businesses, and many people at this school own local businesses in town, so we want to support local businesses,” said VMS Director of Advancement Elizabeth Brice. “Carmen so nicely is offering that percentage back through Towne Center Books . . . We are so grateful she is doing this for us.”
Delgado grew up in Spain then moved to Australia to pursue her education. There she met and married her husband and lived there for 18 years before coming to the United States. Here, she has grown her culinary business, offering classes to a range of ages, from school-age children to adults. She has compiled a list of her 100 favorite recipes in the book and describes it as an eclectic mix of her family’s cultural roots.
“In my cookbook, there is a mix of different food,” she said. “There is a big influence from my Spanish roots. There’s also a big influence from my husband’s Argentinian roots, a bit of fusion from the food in Australia – which is a melting pot of cultures – and my husband is also a little Italian, so it has that influence. So it’s a fusion of cultures all together, but it’s all based on very traditional recipes.”
Delgado noted her recipes are all very simple, cooked from basic, clean ingredients to create a healthy, balanced diet without conforming to trendy diet fads. She urges her readers to get in the kitchen, “eat well and be happy.”
Judy Wheeler, owner of Towne Center Books, said she was delighted to carry the cookbook and participate in the fundraiser with Valley Montessori.
“I can tell you, whatever page you open that cookbook to, you will want to cook what is on that page, or even more so, eat it,” Wheeler said. “Carmen did a really good job producing a wonderful cookbook, and her photographer was great.”
Wheeler is hosting an outdoor meet and greet with Delgado on Saturday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Pleasanton location, 555 Main St., in downtown Pleasanton. For more information, call 925-846-8826 or visit www.townecenterbooks.com.
For more information on VMS, or to donate, call 925-455-8021 or visit www.valleymontessorischool.com.