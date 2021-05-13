The school board has unanimously approved the extension of last semester’s credit/no credit grading system to assist students in middle and high school struggling with remote learning or the return to in-class instruction.
Effective for the second semester of 2020-21, students in grades six through 12 who earn a D grade this semester will instead receive a CR credit on their report cards, and F grades will receive a NC designation. If NC marks do not satisfy graduation or college admission requirements, students will need to retake the course. A grade of D sits at 50%-69% (from 60%-69%), and the F grade scale was downgraded to 0%-49% (from 0%-59%).
According to the staff report, “An extension of semester one mandates to semester two will ensure students get the proper opportunity to have D/F grades changed to CR/NC.”
A CR/NC mark does not negatively affect a student’s GPA and allows students who are failing to avoid the impact on their transcripts until the course is repeated. The grading policy will also apply to special education students or those with IEP or 504 plans.
In addition, the move will provide teachers and the technology department adequate time to implement any policy changes before second semester grades are posted. Upcoming state legislation allowing families to request changing their student's letter grades during the pandemic to Pass/No Pass, was also a consideration for the school district to readdress their policies.
While the board agreed with extending the policy, there was also a call to ensure that those students who are struggling receive the proper interventions.
“I wanted to thank you (staff) for bringing this to us and also want to emphasize that I don’t want to be in the same position again,” said Kelly Mokashi, board member. “We really need to help with the gap with our students who are failing for whatever reason … at the end of the day, some of our students are failing, and we need to own up to that and figure out how to bridge that gap.”
