The Pleasanton and Dublin police departments will mark National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Pleasanton Police Chief David Swing and Crime Prevention Officer Ryan Tujague, along with other members of the department, will be at Starbucks, 511 Main St., from 8-11 a.m. to answer questions.
“Coffee with a Cop is about cultivating relationships with our community, and it’s an opportunity to make a personal connection over a cup of coffee,” Swing said.
Members of Dubin Police Services will be at Peet's Coffee, 4620 Tassajara Road, from 8-10 a.m.
National Coffee with a Cop Day, which began in 2016, is designed to encourage conversations between law enforcement and the public.