Pleasanton school trustees looked at three paths for the planned resumption of school on Aug. 11 and agreed education will change from its pre-COVID-19 days.
Trustees met virtually on May 21 to hear pros and cons of the different approaches.
The most likely option will be a combination of distance learning via computers, as has happened for the past couple of months, and a sanitized modified in-school environment to make rooms as COVID-19-resistant as possible.
That proposed option would result in smaller class sizes, which would present the fiscal hurdle of hiring additional teachers in the midst of an immense statewide education budget shortfall. In addition, the district would have to negotiate with teachers, because it is a condition of their labor contract. Typically, teachers and classified employees don’t negotiate in summer, but staff said they should be involved during that time to help determine the outcome for the district.
During the meeting, many parents expressed exhaustion from performing the role of home school teacher. One audience speaker who emailed a question said she has a Ph.D in public health. , She reported that there were 67 cases of COVID-19 in Pleasanton as of the day before the school board meeting. She favored putting kids back in school. Otherwise, she or her husband, because of home-school duties, will have to quit a job, and move to another area. They no longer would be able to afford Pleasanton, she explained.
“I really feel we should think about how can we bring them back safely, not should we, or when?” Trustee Mark Miller said.
Board Vice-president Jamie Yee stated the path ahead is a challenge to reimagine education. She suggested schools might see a division in the classrooms, allowing those who prefer remote learning to work from home. Yee works for county Public Health Services in education. She further pointed out that many kids get services at school.
“Some kids need that,” she said.
Assistant Superintendent Janelle Woodward reported that a poll of 640 stakeholders, including parents, teachers, classified employees and administrators, showed the outstanding words were “safety” and “community.”
Superintendent David Haglund admitted the structure of education remains to be seen, but ongoing meetings with academic leadership will continue to work toward solidifying answers.
“We are in this together. We don’t know what we don’t know,” he said. “We can learn from others who are further along in the process.”
Giancarlo Curoso-Suarez, the board’s student representative from Middle College, where advanced class high school students attend Las Positas College lectures, explained the school board is at a watershed moment in adapting to COVID-19 and future implications. Curoso-Suarez compared it to the school system talks in New Orleans about pre-Katrina and post-Katrina times, when some of their schools were knocked out of commission.
“Their world changed,” he said. “They implemented school choice and did socially distant learning. Everyone was flexible.”