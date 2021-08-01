The annual Pleasanton Harvest Festival, featuring food, handmade arts and crafts, and strolling entertainment, will return to the Alameda County Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday, Aug. 13-15.
“After being forced to postpone several of our shows last year due to COVID -19, we couldn’t be more excited to be back,” said Harvest Festival owner Nancy Glenn. “So many artists depend on events like ours to keep their businesses going and we are thrilled to continue to offer them a forum to showcase their talents.”
Hundreds of craft makers and artists are expected to participate in the annual festival, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. General admission tickets will be $9, with discounts for seniors, active military, and youths 13-17. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.