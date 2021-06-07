The Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Medical System mobile outreach team will provide free examinations, consultations, and referrals for veterans from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, June 14, at the Pleasanton Library, 400 Old Bernal Road.
Veterans’ spouses, caregivers, family members, and survivors are also welcome to attend the drop-in event.
Representatives from Veterans Affairs will be on hand to provide information or answer questions about enrolling for care.
Veterans should bring their military discharge papers (Form DD-214) and a list of current medications. Those who need to obtain proof-of-service documents can find instructions at the library’s online Veterans Resource Center www.cityofpleasantonca.gov/gov/depts/lib/services/vets.asp, by contacting the information desk at 925-931-3400, or by email at information@pleasantonlibrary.zendesk.com.
The Pleasanton Library has been a member of Veterans Connect@the Library, a statewide outreach to veterans sponsored by the California State Library, since 2013.