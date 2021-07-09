The VA Palo Alto Health Care System’s Mobile Medical Outreach team will provide free examinations, consultations, and referrals for veterans at the Pleasanton Library, 400 Old Bernal Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Monday, July 12.
No appointments are required.
Veterans should bring their military discharge papers (Form DD-214) and a list of current medications.
Those who need to obtain proof-of-service documents can find instructions at the library’s online Veterans Resource Center, www.cityofpleasantonca.gov/gov/depts/lib/services/vets.asp, or contact the library information desk, at 925-931-3400 or information@pleasantonlibrary.zendesk.com.
Veterans Administration representatives will also be onsite to provide information and veterans who may be uncertain of their eligibility are encouraged to attend.
The Pleasanton Library has been a member of Veterans Connect @ the
Library, a statewide outreach to veterans sponsored by the California State
Library, since 2013.