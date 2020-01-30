The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) will be asking for authorization to sell up to $323 million worth of bonds for a long list of improvements to its facilities when voters cast ballots in the March 3 presidential primary election.
PUSD wants to accomplish projects in a wide variety of categories, selling bonds over 31 years to make sure they are financed as they come on line.
The biggest single project would address the north side growth predicted for higher density projects in transit-oriented neighborhoods not far from BART.
The district’s 10th elementary school would be created on the site currently housing Donlon School, on Dorman Road. Donlon would be converted to 4th and 5th grades. The new K-3 school would be built next to it. The two campuses would be separated by the space for parking and vehicular drop-offs and pick-ups. Estimated cos amounts to is $48.3 million, with an opening contemplated for fall 2022.
Other big, highly visible projects would include classroom and labs that support science, technology, engineering, math and the arts.
Some $17 million would finance a new classroom building at Amador Valley High School. $12.4 million would cover new classrooms at Foothill High School.
New fencing at school sites and a new phone system would safeguard security better. Heating and cooling systems would be upgraded.
PUSD estimates that the bond would cost property owners $43 per $100,000 of assessed valuation. The assessed valuation is set by the county assessor's’ office. It is not the same as a market price that a developer or a homeowner might get for the property. People should check their tax bills to determine their property’s assessed valuation.
The $43 per $100,000 assessed valuation would work out to $430 per year for an assessed valuation of $1 million.
The bond taxes would conclude in 2051/52. The debt service to pay off the bonds, including principal and interest, would $661 million.
The bond money may not be used for any salaries, including teachers and administrators.
A citizens’ oversight committee would be established to keep track of the money and ensure it is spent according to the announced plans.
The pro-M argument in the county’s voter pamphlet is signed by school board president and former PUSD principal Steve Maher, Pleasanton Councilman Jerry Pentin, former councilman Arne Olson, former planning commissioner Gina Piper, and PTA Council President Maritess Simmons Gomez.
At a November meeting where the board unanimously approved going for the bond, trustee Mark Miller said that, at $323 million, the list of projects is realistic. The district can go from “scraping by” to “moving our schools into world class.”
Trustee Joan Laursen said that the first sale of bonds under measure I-1, which was approved by voters in 2016 for $270 million, showed that more money is needed to carry out the plan’s projects.
Laursen said that she is confident that voters will approve the new bond, since they understand what it takes to bring facilities up to current standards. The list of projects was formed by a committee four or five years ago; the district and public have had many discussions about facility needs.
At least 55% of the votes cast must be in favor of the measure for it to pass. Polling in the district showed that 57% would approve a $323 million bond.