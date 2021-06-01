The Pleasanton Police Department is forming a Community Advisory Board (CAB) to share concerns and propose changes in local policing.
“The purpose of the CAB is to create and nurture open lines of two-way communication with the diverse groups of our community,” said Chief David Swing, who will meet with the group monthly.
“Members will provide insights while weighing in on matters of policy and procedure,” said Swing, who was hired to lead the Pleasanton Police Department last year. “It is critical the make-up of the CAB reflect the diversity of our community. Diversity in all areas including race, gender, age, faith, thought, and experience.”
The CAB is expected to focus on public safety issues, including mental health response, use of force, and technology. However, the department said in a news release that the panel will not have any authority to investigate, review, or participate in matters involving specific police personnel or police-related incidents.
Membership is open to individuals over 18 who live, work, or own a business in Pleasanton. Those interested in serving on the panel can apply online or pick up at application at the City Hall.
For more information, go to www.policing.cityofpleasantonca.gov or contact Sgt. Marty Billdt at 925- 931-5100.