The Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) announced the arrest of four juveniles in connection with the April 15 stabbing death of 19-year-old Jackson Reese Butler.
“This is great news for us, yet it does not bring Jackson back,” said Rachel Butler, Jackson Butler’s sister. “The suspects are all juveniles, so no more information has been released to us. But we are praying for them to be charged as adults and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Once again thank you for the support. Jackson was and will continue to be forever loved.”
A PPD press release issued last week stated that three of four juveniles named in arrest warrants were taken into custody, while a fourth turned himself in. The suspects were booked into Alameda County Juvenile Hall on charges of murder and kidnapping during the commission of a robbery. The names of the suspects have not been released due to their ages.
Police allege that Butler was selling marijuana wax cartridges and that the suspects intended to rob him. Butler met with the suspects in the parking lot of the Hyatt House at 4545 Chabot Drive where he was staying at the time. An altercation ensued and Butler was stabbed multiple times.
Police responded to the location at 8:20 p.m., but the suspects had already fled the scene. Butler was transported to Eden Hospital in Castro Valley for treatment of his injuries. He later died there.
Two individuals were arrested last month in connection with crime.
At the time of their arrest, neither suspect was held on suspicion of murder, but PPD Lt. Erik Silacci said both "are directly involved in the murder."
Police identified one of those arrested in April as Isaiah Joseph Howard, 19, who was detained on suspicion of accessory to murder and concealment or destruction of evidence. Howard posted $40,000 bail and was released from the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. The other suspect, a 17-year-old whose name was not released because of his age, was detained at juvenile hall on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.
“The Pleasanton Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the Butler family,” read the PPD press release. “During their time of grief, they remained resilient, and trusted in our department’s ability to solve this crime. We hope the arrests and pending charges of these violent suspects will bring some form of closure to the Butler family.
Butler’s homicide marks the first in Pleasanton since May 7, 2012, when Amy Freeman-Burton, 37, shot her daughter to death and killed herself in their Stacey Court home. The last homicide before that was in 2002.