The Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) arrested three juveniles today, following reports of an armed robbery near the Stoneridge Shopping Center in parking lot "D" at approximately 1 p.m.
A female victim exited her vehicle when three suspects approached her, demanding her purse and car. One of the suspects grabbed the victim by the arms while another pointed a semi-automatic pistol toward her face. The victim pulled away from the suspects and yelled for help. The suspects fled on foot into the Stoneridge Shopping Center; the victim was uninjured when officers arrived on scene.
In partnership with BART Police Department and mall security for Stoneridge Shopping Center, PPD officers and detectives successfully located all three suspects and recovered a firearm.
The suspects are juveniles whose names are not being released. They were taken to Juvenile Hall where they were booked on numerous felonies.
This is an active investigation and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5100.