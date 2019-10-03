After 17 years of service to the City of Pleasanton, Police Chief Dave Spiller has announced his retirement, effective November 14. Chief Spiller began his career with the Pleasanton Police Department in 2002 as a lieutenant and was appointed captain in 2003. In 2011 Spiller was selected to serve as the City’s sixth police chief.
During nearly two decades of law enforcement service to the City of Pleasanton, Chief Spiller modernized the department’s training, technology and equipment, and has developed partnerships with numerous neighborhood, community and regional stakeholders including non-profits, community groups, and surrounding law enforcement agencies.
“The safety and quality of life in Pleasanton is a direct result of Chief Spiller’s outstanding leadership for the last 17 years,” said city manager Nelson Fiahlo. “He served and led every day with compassion, integrity and responsiveness to our city. Dave’s extraordinary vision and professionalism will be missed, and we wish him the very best in his retirement.”
Spiller has served in every sworn rank of the police profession – from officer to chief. Prior to his tenure with Pleasanton, Chief Spiller served in the San Diego and Mountain View Police Departments. He earned an associate degree in administration of justice from De Anza College, a bachelor’s degree in organizational behavior from the University of San Francisco, and a master’s degree from Saint Mary’s College in public sector leadership. Dave is also a graduate of the California Command College and Senior Management Institute for Police at Harvard University.
The recruitment process for his replacement will begin shortly and is anticipated to take three to six months.